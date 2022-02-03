Hazard officials have declared a state of emergency due to a water shortage affecting many areas of the county.

According to the declaration, as of Monday, Jan. 31, Hazard City Manager Tony Eversole, by virtue of the authority vested in him by KRS Chapter 39A and 39B of the Kentucky Revised Statuses, “hereby declares that a state of emergency exists in the City of Hazard and that he shall be exercising the authority through utilization of city personnel, services, equipment and any necessary acts to manage this emergency. The emergency response of the City of Hazard must be deployed rapidly to protect the health, safety and welfare of the citizens, stated the emergency declaration, as it is necessary for Eversole, as the city manager, to coordinate emergency efforts for maximum effective response. “

The City of Hazard, said city officials, has recently experienced an emergency condition with regard to the supply of water to its customers both inside and outside the city due to severe weather conditions experienced in the past weeks, which have caused multiple serious waterline breaks. The serious loss of water storage capacity in all parts of the system threatens disruption of service to residential, commercial and industrial customers in various parts of the system, said officials.

As the city manager, Eversole “shall likewise be authorized to prescribe such actions within or without the city to conserve, reduce, ration or restrict water usage by any residential, commercial or industrial customer for the duration of the emergency condition if such measure would be reasonably calculated to facilitate recovery of service to the entire system or to any portion of the system where restoration or maintenance of service is necessary for continuation of essential public services or to prevent public emergency.”

The declaration of emergency, said Eversole, is to prevent greater water shortage, the lack of which would seriously threaten the functioning of government, the preservation or protection of property, or the health or safety of the public.

The City of Hazard Utilities has asked for residents in areas that still have water to please not let their faucets run or drip to prevent freezing, and have asked for all residents to conserve as much water as possible. All car washes and all laundromats that are on the city water system have been notified to close immediately, said city officials.

In an online statement, officials with the City of Hazard Utilities informed community members that they had made progress on filling three of the major tanks and were continuing to work hard to get water flowing to other tanks.

To help community members experiencing the outage, city and county employees distributed drinking water to sections of the county that needed it. Drop-off locations for water included the Wendell Ford Airport, the Grapevine-Chavies Fire Department, the Viper Fire Department, the Cornettsville Fire Department, Pigeon Roost Tobacco, Lost Creek Fire Department, Eagle’s Landing and Avawam Fire Department.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the city and county have continued to work together on water issues within the city and county as a whole. Although Hazard’s water is not where it needs to be at the moment, he said it soon will be with their continued work.

“I know when the water still goes out it’s very frustrating; it’s frustrating for us. We started several years ago getting the systems in better shape and we’re not where we need to be but we are on the path that we need to be. I think within a few more years the people will see the results of that and we’ll not be faced with the same issue that we are every winter,” said Alexander.

This declaration of state of emergency shall remain in effect until terminated by the issuance of another executive order when Eversole or Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini determines that the state of emergency no longer exists and the exercise of extraordinary measures are no longer required for the protection of the public health and welfare.