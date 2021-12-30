Throughout 2021, officials with the City of Hazard have continued to work on achieving goals they had set for the year, and according to officials, many of those were accomplished within the year.

“The one thing with the Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Alliance, Scott (Alexander), Bailey (Richards), the city, the county – we all are really trying to have momentum,” said Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini.

The momentum, he said, has been continuing throughout the year regardless of the issues that arose.

“I think people are proud of our little town,” said Mobelini, stating that he feels the community can see the work being done.

Mobelini said Hazard’s 2021 accomplishments included: improvements to several facilities including City Hall, the Forum, the Pavilion and the Hazard Fire Department; additional features added to the Farmer’s Market Pavilion; improving water and sewage plants; restriping roads; the purchase of multiple buildings for future projects and businesses; continued work on the Alais subdivision; expanding community events and festivals; repairing roads, sidewalks and businesses; working on becoming an entertainment district; addition of several new businesses downtown; purchasing equipment for facilities; replacement of water and gas meters; and much more. Many of these projects, said Mobelini, began due to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s strategic plan, which helped start this process and helped the city realize what issues needed tackled in the community.

One of the largest accomplishments city officials said they saw was the economic growth of the city this year. While the city experienced some challenges, they continued to work with community partners to further grow and improve.

“It all ties hand-in-hand,” said Mobelini. “Economic development is for the entire city.”

Zach Lawrence, director of the Hazard–Perry County Economic Development Alliance, said that Hazard was very successful economically this year.

“(In) 2021 we’ve had around $4 million in new investments through our organization with a total of 48 new jobs,” said Lawrence. “I’ve got another project I’m working on right now that’s around $40 million and 400 jobs, so people are starting to start looking again. It’s picking back up.”

Lawrence said watching the market to determine how things would go was one of the largest concerns during the pandemic, however, with the economy opening back up, Hazard’s growth has been well on track.

“For me the biggest challenge was kind of waiting to see what the market did, how things reacted and responded. There was so much uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic so we had to keep people making long-term investments, but activity has really picked up now,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the pipeline of active projects includes eight prospects, seven projects, four site visits and two announced projects. The projected investment totals more than $60,000,000 with 860 projected jobs, he said. The announced investment, he said, is approximately $3,960,000 with 48 announced jobs.

In addition to those projects, city officials said downtown revitalization and the addition of new businesses to downtown have also greatly helped the area.

“The revitalization that has gone on downtown in two years, it is amazing. When people come back here that used to live here they just can’t get over the growth,” said Betsy Clemons, executive director of the Hazard–Perry County Chamber of Commerce.

Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said that in the last three years there have been 36 new businesses added to downtown with 16 being added just this year.

“We’ve had 16 new businesses open this year in our downtown area. Of those, we have 47 new jobs that was created out of those, so that’s huge,” said Richards.

More businesses are expected to be added soon, she said, adding that she is currently working with other new businesses such as a toy store, a boutique, a sports memorabilia store, several restaurants, a brewery and a lawn and garden retail store.

The city, said Richards, focuses on different sectors of business to recruit for the downtown area in order to make it more appealing to both residents and visitors. This, she said, aids in recruiting and retaining businesses.

“When we have businesses that come in and say, ‘I’m thinking about locating in Hazard. Why should I do that?’ and I can say we’ve got this big news manufacturing going on here, we’ve got all these jobs coming in through this, we’ve got this going on, whatever — having more things going on paints the picture to anybody that would want to move here that this is a place they can do that, it’s growing,” said Richards. “Hazard is a place that is actively seeking to bring in businesses, grow existing businesses, work with small businesses and large business.

“We’ve got a few different categories of businesses that we help incentivize in downtown. Entertainment and cultural, those are one of our focus categories. Retail and restaurant are the other focus categories,” Richards said. “We’ve had a lot of success with the retail and some success with the restaurant. I think entertainment and culture are some of the ones we’re kind of needing to push a bit more. I think entertainment is the one that I could see really blowing up in a big way. I think that’s a sector that’s going to bounce back probably in the next two years.”

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander agreed, and added that parks, recreation and tourism will also be a focus to draw outsiders in to help with recruiting and retaining businesses, and making people want to stay in Perry County.

The city, said officials, has completed a lot of projects and has already begun planning goals for next year. Much of this, said officials, has been done through diversifying the economy rather than relying on specific funding.

“We do have a lot going on and we’ve done this on a budget without coal severance. We’ve not been fortunate to have this big pot of money,” said Mobelini. “We can’t sit around and wait for that coal severance money to build back up. We’ve got to figure out a way for us to advance in a different way.”

Richards agreed, stating that the uncertainty of relying on one business was too risky.

“Even if coal came back in huge numbers I think it would be terrifying for us to fully invest in one thing again,” she said. “We’re never going to be a one horse town again.”

The city and county agree on that, he said, and will continue to diversify the economy.

“With government one of the things we are responsible for is how to get the quality of life that people need to work and raise their families here,” said Alexander. “The mayor and I are really going to push in the next four years, along with this stuff here, we’re continuing on this path. We’ve got a path laid out for infrastructure, we’ve got a path laid out for job growth.”