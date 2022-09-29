After several months of discussion, during their monthly meeting on Sept. 19, Hazard City Commissioners held a first reading of an ordinance that, if passed, will establish a human rights board for the City of Hazard.
According to the ordinance, the human rights board would be created for the purpose of the city to safeguard all individuals within Hazard from discrimination because of race, color, religion, age, familial status, handicap, sex or national origin. This, said officials, would be done in order for the city to protect their interest in personal dignity and freedom from humiliation; to make available to the city their full productive capacities; to secure the city against strife and unrest which would menace its democratic institutions; and to further the interests, rights and privileges of all individuals within the city.
Commissioner Luke Glaser said the ordinance does not give the human rights board any control that similar boards would not have as well. The establishment of this board, he said, would benefit the community.
“I recommend we vote on it because it doesn’t establish any authority beyond the scope of any other human rights boards across the state,” said Glaser. “The only powers they have are to send things on to the state agencies should a complaint develop.”
The second reading will be held at a later meeting.