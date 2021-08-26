On Tuesday, Aug. 24, a meeting was held at City Hall during which Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Hazard and requiring all city employees to become vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly. The order took effect this week.

Mobelini said the order comes as a result of a large increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the area, as well as an increase in hospitalizations. “The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a respiratory disease that has contributed to 68 deaths in Perry County. New reported positive cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are increasing in Perry County,” said Mobelini. As of Tuesday, Mobelini said Perry County has had 3,455 reported cases with current hospitalizations of 38 and 10 reported ICU COVID-19 patients. Eight of the 10 are on ventilators, he said.

“Perry County’s current positivity rate is 14.25 and has been increasing daily for the last few weeks of the pandemic because of the transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), the Delta variant is nearly twice as contagious as previous COVID-19 variants. The most recent CDC data show 119 of 120 Kentucky counties, including Perry County, is at substantial or high risk of community transmission of COVID-19 cases,” said Mobelini.

The CDC, he said, now recommends the wearing of face coverings regardless of vaccination status in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission, and there is data that states with high percentages of citizens wearing face coverings have had less COVID-19 infection rates than states with low numbers of citizens wearing face coverings.

The City Of Hazard, through it’s employees, provides a number of services to the citizens of Hazard and Perry County,

including but not limited to police providing safety and security, fire and emergency services, water, sewer and gas, said Mobelini.

“In order to continue to provide these services in a timely and efficient manner, the city has to maintain a sufficient work force at all times, while complying with federal and state laws and guidelines,” he said.

The city, he said, tries to be consistent with the duty to provide and maintain a workplace that is free of recognized hazards and tries to safeguard the health and well-being of employees and their families, customers and visitors who spend time in city facilities, as well as the community, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Due to this desired attempt to protect the community from the increasing numbers of COVID-19, Mobelini said a state of emergency has arisen in the City of Hazard, and signed an executive order declaring city employees to become fully vaccinated and practice other safety guidelines.

Under the order, it is declared and directed that an employee is considered fully vaccinated if it has been at least 14 days since the employee received the last dose of the vaccine that has been authorized by the FDA for use in the United States, including vaccinations that have been approved pursuant to an Emergency Use Authorization. For purposes of this order, an employee is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or one dose of a single-dose vaccination (Johnson & Johnson). Also under the order, city employees must wear a face covering, which is defined by the declaration as a material that covers the nose and mouth and is secured to the head with ties, straps, or loops over the ears, or is wrapped around the lower face.

Effective Aug. 30, the City of Hazard will expect all employees to either establish that they have been fully vaccinated; obtain and present proof of a negative test for COVID -19 every fourteen (14) days thereafter; or obtain an approved exemption as an accommodation. The process for seeking an accommodation for any employee who is disabled, who is pregnant, who is a nursing mother, who has a qualifying medical condition that contraindicates the vaccination and or testing, or who objects to being vaccinated and or tested on the basis of sincerely held religious beliefs and practices, the City of Hazard will engage in an interactive process to determine if a reasonable accommodation can be provided so long as it does not create an undue hardship for the City of Hazard and/or does not pose a direct threat to the employee, stated the declaration documentation. Employees who do not fulfill one of these requirements will be placed on unpaid leave and their employment will be subject to termination.

To establish that they have been fully vaccinated, employees may present a completed COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card for inspection by an authorized City of Hazard representative. The City of Hazard will treat all such information as confidential.

To facilitate employee’s ability to receive vaccination, the City of Hazard will consider timely requests for appropriate schedule changes. The City of Hazard will also pay non-exempt employees for time spent receiving the vaccination and/or testing, and reimburse employees for the cost, if any, of receiving the vaccination and/or testing, contingent upon receipt of appropriate supporting documentation.

The executive order states that all employees must cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when indoors in all City of Hazard facilities, and/or while working inside or outside with one or more co-workers regardless of vaccination status. All employees are encourage to maintain a distance of 6 feet from one another whenever possible. The following are exempt from wearing face coverings: any person who is sleeping or unconscious, or cannot otherwise remove the face covering on their own; any person with a disability, or a physical or mental impairment, that prevents them from safely wearing a face covering; any person who is deaf or hard of hearing and or is actively communicating with someone deaf or hard of hearing, and is able to maintain a safe distance of six feet; any person engaged in work that a state or federal regulator has concluded would make wearing a face covering a risk to their health or safety; any person actively consuming food or beverage; any person who is in a swimming pool or maybe required to enter a swimming pool in the event of an emergency; and any person who is engaged in a lawful activity where federal or state law prohibits wearing a face covering.

This order was effective at 4 p.m. on Aug. 24, for a period of 30 days, and is subject to renewal.