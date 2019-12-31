The City of Hazard now offers online bill paying through their website. Officials say that all you need to do to pay your City of Hazard utilities online is to go to the City of Hazard’s website, hazardky.gov, and click on the online bill pay tab at the top of the page. Customers will need their account number and last name, and they may create an account or pay as a guest.
During local elections in 2018 some candidates made promises of making things such as paying utility bills more accessible. City Commissioner Luke Glasier was one of these candidates.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Glasier, “I can’t take all of the credit, I just introduced it and pushed for it.”
He added that The city’s chief financial officer, Carlos Campbell, was to thank for bringing the idea to fruition. Glasier also said that with the revenue generated from online bill paying the city would have more funds to use on issues such as the water system.
“We’re really excited, this is going to increase revenue for the city that we can use,” said Glasier.
