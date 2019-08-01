City of Hazard receives grant for construction of Farmer’s Market, pavilion

As part of an ongoing effort to revitalize downtown Hazard, the city applied for and received a $100,000 grant from USDA Rural Development to build a farmer’s market pavilion near the Triangle Park. City Manager Derrick Hall said that the project is expected to start construction by September.
“The city received a grant for about $100,000 from rural development and it’s to build a farmers market and pavilion down in the Triangle Park area,” said Hall, “We’re still going through some of the design phases on it, but we anticipate showing it to the city commission probably the next meeting here in August. We will hopefully get started on it before September.”
Hall added that, while recently-produced digitally-created photos are a good indicator of what the project may look like at completion, some design aspects may change.
“It will something similar to that (the digitally created pictures),” Hall said. “It will be an open air market. We’re still going through a couple of design changes to make it more feasible to the people who will be selling their products there to get in and out of it.”
He also said that the pavilion may not be the only addition to that area of town.
“We’re hopefully working on another grant to add restrooms to that area down there between the triangle and the police station to give that area a little bit more usability.”
The announcement of the city receiving this grant came shortly after construction began on a covered amphitheater stage next to City Hall. The amphitheater stage project was also made possible by a grant. Both projects, as well as other projects downtown, are part of an ongoing effort to revitalize downtown Hazard.
“We’re just trying to work on main street and revitalize Main Street,” Hall said. “We know it won’t be like it was in the past, but we are working to increase the traffic down in that area to help the businesses.”
