Officials with the City of Hazard said that although the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, Hazard will still be holding Independence Day festivities on July 4.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a fish fry will be held at the picnic shelter by City Hall. Masks are required, and the meals will be take out only via walking through or driving by.
The Independence Day Parade will be held on Main Street at 1 p.m.
At 2 p.m., the Freedom Float on the North Fork will start at the ramp by the City Hall ball courts. This year, participants are responsible for their own transportation to/from the start and finish points, but city or county officials will pick up and disinfect all boats for the participants. Because of this, a discounted rate for kayak rentals will be offered. The Carley Watts Green Kayaking rebate will also be offered this summer. If individuals pick up a bag of debris while they float, they will get $2 back on the rental. At this time, only cash is being accepted.
Fireworks will be held around 9:30 p.m.
Social distancing is to be observed during all events.
