Last week, city officials announced plans to establish an entertainment district in downtown Hazard. On June 21, city commissioners held their monthly meeting and had a first-reading of an ordinance establishing an entertainment district license. On June 24, a special called meeting was held and the city had the second-reading of the ordinance.
“This is whereby an ordinance establishing an entertainment destination center in the city of Hazard and further directing the city of Hazard to apply for an entertainment destination center license from the Kentucky Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control, and further establish the requirements for a license to sell alcoholic beverages within the common areas of the entertainment destination center,” the ordinance documentation said.
The entertainment district, said officials, will aid in economic growth and tourism of the city, as well as preserve and create jobs to help employment within the region.
Once established, the entertainment center will be located on Main Street in downtown Hazard, which will run from the parking structure extending to the Hazard Police Department and will include Triangle Park as well as the Gorman Bridge. The ordinance said this will consist of public common areas only, not private property or parking lots.
“Our whole thought is something different in Eastern Kentucky. We'll be the first city to do this right here,” said Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini. “We've got a lot of momentum going lately with downtown. We want to give everybody, especially our young people, a chance to come downtown.”
A motion was made and approved at each meeting to pass the readings of the ordinance.