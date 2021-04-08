This week, Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini signed a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). Throughout April, two local organizations, the Rising Center and the Kentucky River Children’s Advocacy Center (Care Cottage), will be holding several events intended to involve the community in supporting survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness of the problem within the area and across the nation.

April 1 marked the first day of SAAPM and was kicked off locally with three events. The Care Cottage hosted “Wear Blue Day” to raise awareness and support of child abuse prevention, and began their “Child Abuse Prevention Month Community Scavenger Hunt” and their “Child Abuse Awareness Competition.” For more information about the scavenger hunt or the decorating contest, visit https://www.carecottage.org/ or contact victoria@carecottage.org.

On April 5, SAAPM activities continued when representatives of the Rising Center and Care Cottage met with city officials at Hazard City Hall for the signing of a proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). The proclamation declared April as a time to draw attention to the prevalence of sexual violence and educate individuals and communities about how to prevent it.

This year, stated the proclamation, is the 20th anniversary of SAAPM and the theme of this year’s campaign is “We Can Build Safe Online Spaces.” The spaces created, said officials, will be built on foundational values of practicing consent, keeping children safe and supporting survivors. Terrah D. Combs, M.Ed., LPCC-S, the director of the Rising Center said the signing of the proclamation will show survivors that local leaders support them and believe them.

“It’s very significant because survivors in our community need to know that officials and authority

support them and encourage them, and that they believe them and are going to get behind them,” said Combs, adding that the support shown can mean a lot to victims and survivors of sexual assault.

Two other SAAPM events were also held this week. On April 6, the Rising Center and Care Cottage sponsored a “Day of Action: Wear Teal Day,” where community members were encouraged to wear teal clothing items and post photos using #SAAPM. Teal, said representatives of the Rising Center and Care Cottage, is the color of sexual violence prevention. The Rising Center also hosted a drive-thru open house on April 7. During the open house, community members were able to meet the staff of the Rising Center and get some free Rising Center items.

Several more events are scheduled to be held throughout the month, said officials.

April 18-24 is “Volunteer Appreciation Week,” said the Rising Center, and the staff will take that time to thank the volunteers who are vital in helping support survivors. The center, said Rising Center representatives, can always use more volunteers. To volunteer, contact the volunteer coordinator at, (606) 373-6146.

On April 22, the Rising Center will be hosting “Take Back the Night” at the Perry County Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. During the event, several community leaders will be present to speak about SAAPM, including Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair, Hazard Police Department Chief Minor Allen and Mark Combs, the pastor of Summit Community Church. The keynote speaker will be Kathleen Niestadt, president of Survivor’s Corner, who will share her account of being a survivor.

Niestadt, said Combs, will be sharing the story of her experiences and encourage local survivors to seek assistance.

“From my understanding, she’s going to be sharing that she was a victim of child sexual abuse, also a survivor of domestic violence, human trafficking and then sexual assault in her later life. She’s going to be talking about how she got through all of that and how other survivors can take advantage of the services we have to heal and move on with their lives,” Combs said.

After the presentations and speakers at “Take Back the Night,” there will be a survivor story walk around the park, as well as a candlelight vigil and prayer ceremony. The community, she said, will be interacting with the event, because the story walk will display mannequins clothed in items matching local stories and will have those stories attached.

“It’s similar to the ‘What Was She Wearing?’ campaign. What we want to do is bring a focus on victim blaming. Often times when survivors are victimized, people will excuse the perpetrator by means of talking about what she or he was wearing,” said Combs. All of the displays, she said, will be based on stories received locally. As of Monday, Combs said the Rising Center has already received 19 local stories from their anonymous survey.

The Care Cottage will be hosting “Blue Sunday: A Day of Prayer for Abused Children” on April 25. The Rising Center and Care Cottage will both be sponsoring “Denim Day” on April 28, and community members will be encouraged to wear denim and post photos using #SAAPM.

The events, said Combs, are hopefully going to bring awareness to the ongoing issue of sexual assault within the area. Throughout the pandemic, she said, the amount of reports of rape and sexual abuse increased dramatically because many people were isolated, some with their abusers.

“In our last fiscal year … we served 249 unduplicated survivors in the Kentucky River Region. When I say they’re unduplicated that means they’re new. That doesn’t mean the sexual violence happened recently, it could’ve been childhood, it could’ve been any time, but we’re going to provide services to them regardless of when it happened,” said Combs. “This fiscal year, we’ve already served, in just two quarters, 193 unduplicated survivors.

“All across the state, rape crisis centers saw a dramatic increase in crisis calls after the pandemic, because there were no eyes or ears out there for survivors. During that time, they were isolated and maybe at home with their perpetrator,” Combs said. “We’re starting to see the impact of that now and we’re seeing a dramatic increase in our crisis calls.”

To contact the Rising Center’s rape crisis hotline, call, 1-800-375-7273.

For more information about available resources, SAAPM, or being involved, contact the Rising Center at, (606) 435-0849, or the Care Cottage at, (606) 487-9173.