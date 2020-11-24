Last week, during the Nov. 16 Hazard City Commissioner meeting, city officials announced the beginning of a major construction project being taken on within the next few months and extending into next year. Through the project, the city will be having several modifications completed at multiple buildings within the city, as well as replacing all gas and water meters in the entire county.

The construction project, being done by Harshaw Trane, will consist of several replacement and additions to buildings throughout Hazard. Through the project, the Pavilion will be getting a lighting replacement; the Forum will be getting a lighting replacement and solar array addition; City Hall will receive an HVAC replacement, lighting replacement (including interior lighting, street pole lighting and outdoor lighting for the amphitheater), insulation improvements, ceiling replacement, roof replacement and solar array addition; the Waste Water Treatment Plant will be getting a lighting replacement, blower replacement, aerator motors replacement and D.O. sensing system addition; the Water Treatment Plant will receive a lighting replacement, sludge removal system replacement, master meter bypass and grit filler repair; and Utilities will be getting a gas meter replacement, AMR upgrade for gas, water meter replacement and AMR upgrade for water. Additionally, all water and gas meters in Perry County will be replaced.

Harshaw Trane Project Manager Amanda Gardner said that a preliminary schedule has been determined, but could change based on the weather, the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

“A lot of things are still up in the air,” said Gardner. “I think by the time we have the December meeting, the schedule will pretty much be set in stone depending, of course, on COVID and the weather.

“With the way the pandemic is going right now, Trane, not on this project, we are seeing some delays out of our plants, because they're having a lot of people testing positive and they're having a lot of people go into quarantine. So far, that's not affecting this project, but I do have it affecting another project,” said Gardner. “I think we're going to have to play it by ear.”

Gardner said that, currently, Harshaw Trane has planned for the work that will start and/or be completed this year (by December) to include the solar array installations at Hal Rogers and City Hall, the new metal roof at City Hall and gas meter replacements. Work that is scheduled to begin next year (by Jan. 2021) will include the Hal Rogers lighting, street lighting and waste water treatment plant lighting, said Gardner. Nearly 10,000 water meters will be replaced through the project, and Harshaw Trane, said Gardner, plans to replace 1,000 or more meters a month, so they hope to have that portion completed by October 2021. The equipment for meter replacement is expected for delivery by December.

The company, she said, would like to consider waiting to begin replacing water meters until after weather improves.

“In some cities, when it starts to get below freezing, they want us not to do any water meter change outs because they don't want to risk the chance of freezing those pipes. That's going to be an ongoing conversation. This time of year, we may run into a lot of days where weather does not permit us to do that,” said Gardner.

The schedule, said Harshaw Trane representatives, will continually be monitored and available to Hazard officials. Once the projects are ready to begin near residential areas, the company will send out notices and a schedule to inform people, said Harshaw Trane Account Executive Anthony Wright.

“We want to make sure the people of the community know this is going to take place,” said Wright.

The project, said city officials, is the largest project this commission has worked on in their term and will greatly benefit Hazard and Perry County.

“This is the single biggest undertaking we as a commission of the city has done since we've been in office, and this is the start of trying to fix the water (problems),” said Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini. “We're replacing all water meters and gas meters throughout the entire county.”

In addition to the changes in service quality, he said, this could potentially affect bills in the future, as well as the city's financial status.

“This should bring more revenue,” said Mobelini.

“This is not only going to improve our water plant production, but also to improve, overall, the distribution of water throughout Perry County and the City of Hazard,” said Hazard City Commissioner Fitz Steele.

Hazard City Commissioner Max Mitchell agreed.

“It's an extreme investment, but we feel like it's the starting point to truly lay the foundation for improving our water system long-term,” said Mitchell.

Projects will continue throughout December, and an update will be given monthly at the city meetings. City officials ask that if anyone visits a building that is under construction, please practice safety precautions.