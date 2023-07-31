A class action lawsuit was recently filed against Hazard Health and Rehabilitation, claiming the facility failed to have adequate staff, resulting in injuries and/or damages to residents.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in London on July 18 by attorney Stephen M. Garcia of Garcia & Artigliere on behalf of Jack Tessner, whose wife Carolyn was a resident at the facility, and names as defendants several companies over the facility — Hazard Nursing Home Inc., Management Advisors Inc. and SEKY Holding Company — as well as Terry E. Forcht, chairman and CEO of Forcht Group, individually.

According to the lawsuit, from at least March 2003 through June 2023, the defendants owned, operated and managed Hazard Health and Rehabilitation. Carolyn Tessner, the lawsuit said, was a resident for a period of time which ended in August 2021.

During that time, the lawsuit said, the defendants were legally responsible for more than 100 similarly-situated skilled nursing facility residents, in addition to Carolyn Tessner.

The lawsuit claims that the facility, under law, was required to maintain minimum staffing levels and was inadequately staffed in violation of the law which requires a number of nursing hours per patient day.

“For example, upon information and belief, defendants provided approximately 79 percent less registered nurses and 6 percent less total nursing hours than that which was required for the resident population in 2019, defendants provided approximately 74 percent less registered nurses and 9 percent less total nursing hours than that which was required for the resident population in 2020 and defendants provided approximately 67 percent less registered nurses and 12 percent less total nursing hours than that which was required for the resident population in 2021,” the lawsuit said.

Further, the lawsuit claims, the defendants, “siphoned funds and assets away from the direct care givers at the facility … under the guise of management and administrative fee expenses …”

“Through such budgetary constraints, the defendants systematically failed to have the resources or the staff on hand to manage the care of residents to include Carolyn Tessner and others similarly situated,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit splits the plaintiffs into two groups — private pay residents who paid for the stay in the facility and “all residents.” For the private pay residents, the lawsuit asks for compensatory damages, pre-judgment interest and post-judgment interest, costs and damages. For both categories, the lawsuit asks for equitable relief, as well as injunctive relief, requiring that the defendants maintain actual nursing hours of 3.94 nursing hours per patient per day, that the defendants report all incidents of actual and suspected abuse or neglect over the past three years which were not reported to the licensing authority, adult protective services or law enforcement, and conduct quarterly, confidential surveys of all residents and residents’ representative inquiring about possible abuse or neglect.

The lawsuit also asks that the defendants notify all current and future residents of an injunction, if granted.