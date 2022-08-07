Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Clay, Martin and Perry counties are now eligible for FEMA public assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work due to the flooding that began on July 26, FEMA said in a statement Aug. 6.
These counties, along with Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Pike and Wolfe counties were previously approved for reimbursement for emergency protective measures.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.
