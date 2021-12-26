On Dec. 11, the seventh annual FIRST LEGO League Regional Robotics Competition was held at East Perry Elementary School and was organized by the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky (CLCKY). The theme this year was Cargo Connect, which allowed participating teams to take a look at how logistics connects the world and look for ways to improve these complex systems.

The competition, said Tom Cravens, director of the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky, had four parts which consisted of presenting a research project to judges; learning and displaying core values; robot design; and the robot games.

“Even though this is a robotics competition there is a lot more involved than just designing, building and running the robot,” said Cravens, explaining that the teams learned a lot during the competition.

Robotics and programming are important for the future, he said, and students learned that automation is going to become more and more important.

“Our teams do a research project. Cargo Connect is all about transportation and that’s a big issue right now with the supply chain problems and so forth,” said Cravens.

Several teams participated this year, said Cravens, stating that there were originally 14 teams but three were unable to make it the day of the competition. Participating teams included: Knox Middle “Los Genios;” West Perry “Wall-E Battlebots;” Central Elementary “Robo-Panthers;” Central Christian “Warriors;” Trinity Christian “Force 9;” Ingenious Engineers “Bluejay Brick Breakers;” GR Hampton “Hampton Bots;” Knox Middle “MasterMinds;” Knox Middle “Mindmasters;” Flat Lick Elementary “Flat Lick Bots;” and Trinity Christian “Friendly Neighborhood Robotics Team.” Robinson Elementary and East Perry were two of the schools that couldn’t make it, said Cravens.

Winners were:

• First place — Trinity Christian “Friendly Neighborhood Robotics Team” (Lexington)

• Second place — Central Elementary “Robo-Panthers” (Knox County)

• Third place — Knox Middle “Los Genios” (Knox County)

• Fourth place — Ingenious Engineers “Bluejay Brick Breakers” (Alexandria)

• Fifth place — Trinity Christian “Force 9” (Lexington)

Alternatives were:

• Flat Lick “Flat Lick Bots”

• GR Hampton “Hampton Bots.”

The winning teams will be sent to the state competition in Feb. 2022, said Cravens.