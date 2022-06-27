The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky is proud to announce it received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $6,655 to purchase round and rectangular tables and iPads.

The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky has been inspiring young people in Appalachia for over 23 years. With over a quarter of a million students cycling through the Center, it has evolved with progressive technologies and curriculum that give students a cutting-edge educational experience in STEM Learning.

HOKC will award $3.1 million in grants supporting 314 non-profits, impacting more than 3.9 million Kentuckians.

“The year 2021, early 2022 was a challenging year and the Kentucky Colonels stepped up to the challenges. Through extremely generous individuals we were able to increase our regular grant impact for the Good Works Program by over $1,000,000,” said Commanding General Gary Boschert.

“This year we are awarding $3.1 million, the most money we have ever been able to spend on the

program,” said Boschert. “In addition, the horrible storms that devastated Western Kentucky, Colonels stepped up and donated millions of dollars and we are able to grant an additional 3.7 million for the long-term recovery of the region. Thank you, Colonels, for your generosity and continued support. Your help allows all the trustees to help impact millions of Kentuckians.”

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is a 501(c) (3) entity dedicated to supporting charitable

activities throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The organization is governed by an all-volunteer

Board of Trustees. The “Kentucky Colonel” commission is an honorary title granted by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Since 1951, the organization has pursued its mission through annual grants totaling $60 million to more than 1,600 nonprofits. Of those Colonels’ contributions, 100 percent are awarded to nonprofits across the state. Each grant is thoroughly vetted by the trustees and staff. Though the corporate name is The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, most know it by its long-term trademark, Kentucky Colonels.

For more information, visit, kycolonels.org.