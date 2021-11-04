Oct. 28 served as a monumental day for the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky. The public portion of the Center’s “Continuing the Mission” campaign was announced by Honorary Chair Governor Paul Patton. The Center’s staff called it the biggest in the organization’s history.

“The Challenger Center announced a public campaign tonight,” Director Tom Cravens said. “We’ve set a goal to raise 2.25 million dollars and we need the public to help us do that.”

The campaign was announced on the Center’s grounds in the presence of community members who support the Center’s mission to provide the highest standards of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education opportunities. Gov. Paul Patton, the event’s keynote speaker, said, “This Challenger Center deserves the support of people all over Eastern Kentucky and I want to send that message out tonight, that people all over Eastern Kentucky need to support this center. I have and will continue to because it gives our children the opportunity to look beyond themselves—to begin to understand just how big the world is—to begin to understand just how imprtant a part they can play in it.”

After the announcement, community members were encouraged to take a look inside the Center. Many took advantage of the opportunity to see and experience the new and innovative exhibits and upgrades.

“This place has always been really cool but the new look makes it even better,” former student Jody Caudill said. “There are some really interesting exhibits set up in the Moon, Mars and Beyond Museum and the mission control looks amazing. The mission simulation program has been fully updated, it’s so cool.”

It is the thought of putting more smiles on the faces of the kids, however, that has Cravens excited for the future. With $1,950,000 raised during the silent fundraising period, the Center is optimistic about the community support for the remaining $300,000.

“We’re excited about the Center’s future and know that we have the support of communities throughout eastern Kentucky. These investments will sustain the Challenger Center over the long run and have us here for another 150,000 students,” Cravens said.

As the public portion of the Capital Campaign continues in the coming months, Executive Campaign and Board Member Judy Mitchell said, “The Challenger is so grateful for the support we have received over the last 20 plus years and as we enter this new phase, we hope we can inspire a renewed enthusiasm as we serve the students of eastern Kentucky.”

For more information, visit, www.clcky.com.