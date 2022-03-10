On March 4, the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky welcomed a group of Elkhorn Middle School students from Pike County to take part of the center’s new simulated mission. This, said officials, was the CLCKY’s first group of students back for simulated missions since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“After two years of COVID and the pandemic we finally re-opened our missions and for the first time in two years we’re flying our first missions,” said Steven Turner, a part-time flight director at CLCKY. “It’s been amazing,” he said.

During the mission, Turner said half the students were placed in mission control and half were placed in a spacecraft to Mars. In addition to the excitement of returning after the pandemic closure, the look of the center, the software and the equipment were all upgraded, said Turner. This, he said, was a great experience for the staff, the students and the teachers.

“There’s always that wow factor when they first come in,” said Turner, stating that the students are always in awe of the CLCKY’s missions. The upgrades, he said, were a new experience for teachers as well, as they haven’t seen the new missions before.

Turner said the upgrades were made possible through grants, and the CLCKY is thankful for the support.

“We had got a wonderful grant to be able to upgrade our systems and upgrade everything so we’ve got everything new — a new mission called ‘Expedition to Mars’ which is different than the old one, ‘Voyage to Mars,’” said Turner. “The grants have made it so possible to do all this stuff. We wouldn’t be able to do anything we’re doing right now if it wasn’t for them, so we’re so grateful.

“To be able to see how much it’s grown and how it’s influenced the culture here - I really think Hazard is really progressive for a small town. Hazard is really pushing the limits on that and it’s amazing to see,” Turner said.

Currently, Turner said, the CLCKY is still slowly building back up to having the number of tours and missions it used to have prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once upon a time we did it just about every day and we’d like to get back to that, but of course it’s as schools get comfortable with the pandemic and restrictions so I’m sure it’ll be a little bit slower,” said Turner. The CLCKY has at least one mission planned per week, he said.