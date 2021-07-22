During the first week of July, the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky, with the partnership of the University of Kentucky College of Engineering, hosted a week of Regatta Fun at the Hazard Pavilion.

Upward Bound Math and Science Program students from Cordia and Buckhorn were among those who participated. The Challenger’s STEAM Team assisted the teens during the building process. The event objective was to engineer the design and build of a boat made solely with cardboard and duct tape. Once their design was completed, teams raced their boats across the pool.

It was a wonderful event for the local teens. Upward Bound Coordinator Bryan Swafford said, “We have a wonderful group of students, and it is a blessing to be able to do so many wonderful things with them.” The Center is excited to assist with STEM-related educational opportunities and is continuing to develop a curriculum for kids of all ages.

This event, similar to the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Regatta, hosted by the UK College of Engineering, promotes an interest in an engineering career. Students must have a basic understanding of buoyancy, water displacement, density, and volume. The Center is excited to assist with STEM-related educational opportunities and is continuing to develop a curriculum for the youth of all ages.

If you would like more information about the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky, please visit,

www.clcky.com, or call, (606) 487-3049.