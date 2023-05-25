Kentucky State Police Post 13 held a press conference on May 22 with Bill Bell, the executive director of Highway Safety, and Heath Brashear, a surgeon at Hazard ARH, to endorse their latest "Click It or Ticket" campaign and discuss the ongoing efforts to educate the public on seat belt safety.

"As we kick off our 2023 Click it or Ticket campaign, we want to remind drivers that we will be increasing patrols and enforcement efforts on seat belt usage,” said KSP Trooper Matt Gayheart. “But 'Click It or Ticket' is not about writing citations. It's about saving lives.”

Gayheart emphasized that officers would be working throughout the commonwealth to ensure drivers were properly wearing seat belts.

"There is a lot of risk we take in general,” Bell said. “If you're younger, that risk might be asking someone out as a prom date or taking AP honors class. Or when you're older, starting a business. But there are also dangerous risks you can take, like texting while driving, driving impaired, excessive speeding, or driving without a seat belt.”

Bell acknowledged Buckhorn students for winning the Battle of the Belts and thanked them for leading by example.

"Hats off to Buckhorn for winning the Battle of the Belts and leading by example, and thanks to all of the schools who participated. Thanks for doing your part in keeping yourself and others safe on our roadways," said Bell.

ARH trauma surgeon Heath Brashear highlighted the importance of seat belt safety from a medical perspective.

"This is one of the single most important things you can possibly do, and it's so easy to do,” he said. “Unrestrained drivers account for 25 percent of all traumatic injuries in the state of Kentucky. That's one in four people who get injured and are not wearing a seat belt. Also, in the state of Kentucky, Perry County is ranked sixth in the number of traumas by county. It is a statistic I'm not very proud of. Perry County is also ranked first in the state in unbelted drivers, and this is something we have to work on. So please, if you can do anything, wear your seat belts and click it or ticket."