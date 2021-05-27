This week, on Monday, May 24, the Perry County Highway Safety Team hosted a “Click It or Ticket” campaign kickoff press conference at the Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard. The annual campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) high-visibility enforcement effort. This year, the event will run from May 24 – June 6, and enforcement will be heightened during this time.

This event, said officials, is very important, especially in places like Perry County which have a high rate of unbelted incidents and deaths. Perry County ranks first in percentage of unrestrained roadway deaths in Kentucky, said officials. “Unfortunately, due to a low seat belt usage rate Perry County leads the state in preventative fatalities,” said KSP Post 13 Capt. Jennifer Sandlin.

According to Officer Jake Eversole, of the Hazard Police Department, over the past few years, 75.8 percent of vehicle-related deaths in Perry County were unrestrained.

“In three years in Perry County alone we’ve had 29 fatality accidents. Out of those 29, 22 of them were due to not wearing a seat belt,” said Eversole.

“This is a great opportunity for the local community here in Perry County to look at something that has been happening here in this community specifically,” said Jason Siwula, assistant state highway engineer of the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety. “Buckling your seat belt is an important thing to do anytime you’re in a vehicle. This is the highest fatality rate county. We’ve lost 22 folks in the last several years here in Perry County that were unbelted.”

The campaign, said officials, is going to heighten enforcement but the goal is more about raising awareness. “It’s really not about writing tickets, it’s about saving lives,” said Siwula.

Sandlin agreed.

“I think when most people think of highway safety they think of officers giving tickets. While enforcement is a part of this task force, we also want to bring awareness and educate drivers on the importance of buckling up,” Sandlin said.

According NHTSA, when worn correctly, seat belts are proven to reduce the risk of fatal injury to front-seat occupants by 45 percent and by 60 percent in pickup trucks, SUVs and minivans. The goal of the Perry County Highway Safety Team is to bring together local safety-related agencies and community resources to move Perry County toward zero deaths on its roadways.

The Perry County Highway Safety Team is comprised of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) and District 10 Office, Kentucky State Police Post 13, Kentucky River District Health Department, Hazard Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. Perry County law enforcement recently participated in the KOHS Click It or Ticket “Local Heroes” initiative, utilizing actual officers, deputies and troopers in localized public service announcements in counties with low seat belt usage rates.