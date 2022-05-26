The Perry County Highway Safety Team hosted a Click It or Ticket campaign kickoff press conference at the Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard on May 23.
The annual campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) high-visibility enforcement effort that runs May 23 – June 6.
The Perry County Highway Safety Team is comprised of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) and Department of Highways District 10 Office, Kentucky State Police Post 13, Cumberland Valley Area Development District, Kentucky River District Health Department, Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, Hazard Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
Perry County law enforcement recently participated in the KOHS Click It or Ticket “Local Heroes” initiative, utilizing actual officers, deputies and troopers in localized public service announcements in counties with low seat belt usage rates. The county-specific PSAs will air during the Click It or Ticket campaign on television, radio, and digital/online streaming services.
Following the press conference, a child safety seat check was held in the Hazard Walmart parking lot. During this event, certified child safety seat installers were on hand to inspect safety seats and to ensure they are properly installed in vehicle.
Officials said the conference was held because Perry County ranks first in the percentage of unrestrained roadway deaths in Kentucky. According to the KOHS, there have been 51 total motor vehicle traffic deaths over the past five years. Of those, 39 (77 percent) were unrestrained. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorists are 75 percent less likely to be killed in a rollover crash if buckled up. Also, according to NHTSA, when worn correctly, seat belts are proven to reduce the risk of fatal injury to front-seat occupants by 45 percent and by 60 percent in pickup trucks, SUVs and minivans.
Local law enforcement agencies are continuing to encourage and promote safe driving throughout the campaign.