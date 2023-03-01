Jonathan Collins has been named assistant vice president of legal affairs and deputy general counsel for the multi-hospital Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) system.

In this role, according to a statement from ARH, Collins is responsible for providing a broad array of in-house legal services on behalf of ARH, including merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions, joint ventures and other business transactions, structuring, drafting, and approving complex contracts, advising on CON matters, advising on laws affecting tax-exempt organizations, policy review, regulatory compliance, state and federal licensure and certifications, and other like matters.

“ARH is fortunate to have Jonathan’s talent, skill, and commitment. I’m confident he will continue to be a valuable asset to ARH, and I look forward to all he will accomplish in this new leadership role,” said Christi Lee, ARH’s chief legal officer.

Collins began his career with ARH in 2015 as the system director for Contract Review and Development before becoming Senior Associate Counsel in 2020. Before joining ARH, he was an associate attorney with the law firm of Hollon & Collins in Hazard, focusing on the areas of corporate, real estate, and other legal transactional matters.

]“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity,” Collins said. “We have an amazing team here at ARH, and I’m proud to serve those who take care of our family, friends, and neighbors.”

Collins is a 2007 graduate of the University of Kentucky with degrees in Political Science and History with a Business minor. After college, he attended the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University, where he co-founded the school’s first Transactional Law Center/

He is active in many different community organizations, including serving as the current chairman of the board of directors for the Housing Development Alliance, Inc., vice chairman of the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky, Treasurer of the Kentucky River Children’s Advocacy Center, and member of the board of directors for the Hazard Rotary Club Foundation, Inc.

Collins is married to Kristin Collins and lives in Hazard with their two daughters, Palmer (5) and Piper (2). In his free time, he enjoys traveling the world, visiting with family and friends, and coaching his kid’s teams.