A Perry County woman was arrested on a felony abuse charge recently after Kentucky State Police received a report of a child being severely abused at a local store.
According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Patrick Bailey, on March 11, he was dispatched to a local grocery store, from which the agency had received a call reporting that a small child was being abused.
Upon arrival, the citation said, Bailey was able to obtain witness statements, as well as video and audio recordings showing Jessica Reed, 41, of Wells Street, Combs, smacking two children. Bailey wrote in the citation that Reed smacked, pushed and pulled the smallest of the children, her four-year-old, on two different occasions.
Social services went to Reed’s residence along with Bailey, the citation said, and the child’s father agreed to take the child to be examined for injuries. Reed, according to the citation, agreed to not be at the residence and to have no contact with the child until told otherwise.
Reed was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under).