On Monday, May 2, Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander signed a proclamation officially declaring the month of May as Community Action Month in Perry County. Celebrated annually, Community Action Month brings awareness to the local, statewide and national impact of Community Action and the life-changing services and opportunities provided.

“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact LKLP and our greater network

has had on families,” said Rick Baker, executive director of LKLP Community Action. “Last year alone, LKLP served over 15,000 individuals, and our network served over 15 million across the country with immediately needed services such as shelter and food, as well as long-term solutions like education and job placement.”

Since 1966, LKLP has been serving the people of Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties. Programs

range from Transportation, Child and Adult Care and Workforce Development. Services in all four

counties are provided as opportunities to empower individuals and families, improve quality of life and

combat poverty by providing necessary knowledge, skills and resources. The month of May honors all

board members, employees and volunteers for all their hard work on behalf of our individuals, families and communities.

At the proclamation signing, Alexander recognized the work LKLP does across the region.

“Whenever I get a call about someone needing help, I always tell them to call LKLP. Regardless of the need, their staff will find a solution or connect them to a community partner that can assist,” said Alexander. Alexander also serves as an LKLP board member, along with the judge executives from Knott, Letcher and Leslie counties.

To learn more about LKLP or Community Action Month, contact Matt Hansen at, (606) 436-8853, or, matt.hansen@lklp.net