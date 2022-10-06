Several organizations recently set up at the Perry County Park to participate in a community baby shower sponsored by the local Family Resource and Youth Centers (FRYSCs) on Sept. 29.

The baby shower, said event organizers, focused on families with children from ages 0-5 and expectant mothers.

“The event was held to help supply needs and services to families in our community,” said Kendra Dixon, the Early Steps coordinator and Save the Children representative at West Perry Elementary School.

During the event, door prizes and giveaways were held, food was available, baby items were distributed and participating organizations provided information about their services. Participating organizations and businesses included the Early Steps Program/Save the Children, First Steps, the Kentucky River Regional Health Department, ARH, LKLP and Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.

“The Perry County FRYSCs planned a wonderful event,” said Dixon. “There were several community partners there as well. Car seat safety checks were provided; car seats were given away by the local health department; diapers, formula, clothes, bottles, books, etc. were given away. There were several drawings including a rocking chair and baby supplies. Different agencies were on hand to sign families up for services as well.”

Dixon said more than a hundred people signed up and some had people with them, so it was a wonderful turnout.

“I feel the event went very well. They ran out of car seats, but car seats are so expensive,” said Dixon. “It was wonderful that they were able to give away so many. The community showed up and no one left empty handed. Everyone received a box or package of diapers. Families were even able to get some formula that is hard to find. I feel with all the community partners available, many questions were answered as well.”

The free car seat safety checks and distribution of free car seats, said Dixon, were important aspects of the event, especially for Perry County.

“Car seat safety is a big issue in our area. I am thankful that so many stopped to have their car seats checked or safely installed,” said Dixon. “It is so important for children to be in the correct type of car seat for their weight and height. We are blessed to have several CPS technicians in our county that can do this for families.”

Dixon said due to the successful turnout of the event, see believes there will be more community baby showers planned for the future. More information about future events will be available at local FRYSCs.