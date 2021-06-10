Over the weekend, on June 5, the Perry County Relay For Life held its concluding events at the Perry County Park. Each year, several Relay For Life events take place across the world, being staffed and coordinated by volunteers and held in local communities. This year, in an effort to minimize in-person contact during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Perry County Relay For Life board held several online activities. The group ended the Relay event on Saturday with an empty table ceremony and memory walk to remember those who lost their battle to cancer and support those still fighting their battle.

The Perry County Relay For Life board/planning committee created an online page on Facebook and has been posting different activities and fundraisers on the page for the community to participate in. The online events began at the end of March and continued until June 5.

National Relay Weekend Spirit Week was May 10-14. During that week, community members and participants of the Relay For Life were encouraged to remember Relay events from previous years, go on a walk, raise some $24, wear their favorite Relay For Life shirt, share a memory from a previous Relay event and prepare for the Relay For Life Day, June 5.

From May 24-May 30, a Relay For Life Online Auction was held via Facebook. Bidding began at 8 a.m. on May 24 and ended at 7 p.m. on May 30. Several local businesses donated items for the auction, and some of the items included were an “I Love Books” hat by Jonathan Beatty, a 10 piece Rest Haven comforter set, a candle from Coal Country Candles, a $500 gift certificate from Lewis Tattoo, a Scentsy car bar clip, a “Family is Forever” photo frame, a Gran and Rosi vintage butter dish with a wooden lid, metal bird cages, gift baskets containing multiple items, a dental cleaning and sports physical at Little Flower Clinic, Plunder jewelry, Red Aspen nails, a $20 credit to Studio Be, wreaths and much more.

Paint Perry Purple was held from May 28-June 4. During this time, community members were asked and encouraged to decorate their homes, work places, businesses and schools in Relay For Life themed colors and designs. On June 1, the “Take a Hike, Cancer” was held at the Perry County Park Trails.

In addition to the online events, the group held some in-person events at the park on June 5, including the empty table ceremony and memory walk to remember those who lost their battle to cancer and support those still fighting their battle. Becky Stacy, a participant of the Perry County Relat for Life events, said the empty table ceremony was full of symbolism for patients and their families.

The table was set for one to symbolize the fact that some loved ones are missing from the gathering, having been diagnosed with cancer and unable to attend. The chair was empty to represent the ones no longer with us. “Rather than mourning their loss, we choose to celebrate their life,” said Stacy. The table was small to symbolize the frailty of patients during their fight with the disease.

The table cloth was white, symbolizing the medical profession that helps fight the battle. A single rose placed in the vase symbolized the love of family and friends, as well as the strength of the patients to continue fighting. A pink ribbon wrapped around the vase symbolized the many ribbons of support worn by millions.

A slice of lemon on the plate was used to represent the bitter battle against the deadly disease of cancer, and salt sprinkled on the plate was used to symbolize the countless tears shed by patients and their family and friends. An inverted glass was symbolic of the memory of those not there to celebrate and a candle was representing the light of hope that lives in the hearts of all of us.

The money raised from the events, said representatives of the Perry County Relay For Life, will be used to help fund research for a cure to cancer, as well as lessening burdens of treatment.

If anyone is interested in participating in next year’s Relay For Life or learning more about what the group does, they can join the Facebook group, “Perry County Relay For Life 2021 — Virtual Edition.”