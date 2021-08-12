On Saturday, Aug. 7, several community members came together to show their support of a local Perry County student and her family during a fundraiser event.

Alexis Smith, a sixth grade student at Viper Elementary School, was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In an effort to show their love and support, school staff planned a fundraiser to benefit Alexis and her family. The fundraiser, held at Tim Short Chevy, raised more than $2,000 and exceeded the initial goal amount, said event organizers.

“Alexis was not one of my students, but a student there at Viper. She’s going into the sixth grade. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma right around testing time,” said Tiffany Combs, organizer of the fundraiser. Combs was a teacher at Viper Elementary School last year when Alexis was diagnosed, but is now the principal of Leatherwood Elementary School, and said she still wanted to help the family. “I just wanted to do something for them, one less worry.”

During the fundraiser, school staff and community members sold pork dinners and held a car wash. Throughout the day, some of Smith’s classmates volunteered their time and helped with washing cars, prepping food and wearing costumes. All food and drink items were donated by community members, Perry County Schools Food Services, Wal-Mart, Food City and Coca Cola. Tim Short Chevy allowed them to use their lot and wash bay for the event. AirBounce Inflatables and Arcade loaned costumes for the day and many community members and businesses also made donations.

Combs said where all the items were donated by the community, there was no cost and all proceeds will go directly to the family. The funds, said Combs, are hoped to offset some of the costs associated with treatment and travel.

“Any kind of money we have from today just goes straight to her,” said Combs. “We’re just trying to come together as a community and cut down on some of the expenses for her.”

Combs said she started the event with a goal amount of $2,000 and just a few hours into the fundraiser, they had already exceeded that amount. “I had set a personal goal of $2,000 and we have already exceeded it,” Combs said.

The show of support, she said, was amazing.

“It’s just awesome how everybody comes together to help make sure you don’t struggle alone,” said Combs. “A family doesn’t have to shoulder the burden on their own. They know that without even asking, people are just going to step up and help.”

Alexis and her family, said Combs, are grateful for the community during this time.

“They are just blown away by how many people love and support not only Alexis, but the family as a whole,” said Combs.