As the election nears, community members have expressed concern over election signs placed throughout the county. Among the concerned citizens is Bobby Brown, director of the Perry County Conservation District.
Both the city and the county, said Brown, have previously passed ordinances that were intended to prevent the posting of signs on utility poles or other areas that could lead to distractions or littering. Brown said that although the ordinance was passed, it has not been enforced by the city, county or the local Code Enforcement Board.
“Each candidate was given a copy of the Perry County ordinance when they signed up this time,” Brown wrote in a letter to the Hazard Herald. “The sheriff and police chief were informed of the violations and no action was taken. What kind of office holders will these people make if they can't even obey this simple law? We put these into effect to clean up this county. Is this how much these people care about cleaning up this county?”
The county ordinance that was passed establishes regulations and posting periods for miscellaneous temporary advertising and election signage to protect the natural beauty of the county and preserve the aesthetic qualities of the county, as well as preserve public welfare, health and safety.
In the ordinance, the Perry County Fiscal Court declared that the posting of non-permanent signs, handbills, notices and similar items, and the attaching of those items to public or private property in Perry County for the purpose of advertising, whether political, commercial or otherwise, creates a public nuisance by creating garbage and litter which detracts from the appearance of the county. According to the ordinance, individuals who wish to post those items must apply for a permit at the Perry County Judge-Executive’s office, and a $100 refundable deposit for the purpose of ensuring that the advertising is removed in an orderly and timely manner will accompany each application.
The ordinance states that no sign is permitted within the street, road or highway rights-of-way unless approved by the county or the Department of Transportation, and the county must remove signs located in these areas. Additionally, the ordinance states that no signs shall be painted on, nailed, stapled, pasted, taped or otherwise attached to utility poles, trees, fences, fire hydrants, road signs, speed limit sign posts, guard rails, signal control boxes or in an unauthorized manner to other signs.
The ordinance also requires that signs be removed in a timely manner. All signs advertising a specific event should be removed prior to seven days following the end of the event, and all election signs should be removed prior to seven days following the end of an election. In the event that removal of posted materials is not completed before the date specified in the permit application for the removal then no portion of the deposit set forth shall be funded and the deposit will be completely forfeited to the county for the purpose of removal and destruction of the posted material.
Brown said the city and county code enforcement board should enforce violations through investigation, inspection and the issuance of citations.