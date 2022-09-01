After weeks of unresponsiveness from the Board of the E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund regarding the future of the Homeplace Community Center, several concerned community members have begun holding meetings to discuss ways to contact the board and get their concerns heard.

Like many areas in Perry and surrounding counties, several buildings at the Homeplace Community Center in Ary, as well as many homes and businesses nearby the center, experienced damage during the July flooding. As a result, the E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund, which operates the Homeplace Community Center, released a statement in August informing community members that the board is in the process of cleaning and restoring some of the buildings on the property and is preparing to demolish and rebuild some buildings on higher ground in order to preserve this facility for generations to come. In learning that some of the buildings are going to be demolished, many community members began expressing concern over the historical buildings and what it means for the community at large.

Two local individuals, Greta Combs and Ray Turner, said the community surrounding the Homeplace began hearing rumors of buildings being demolished and it worried them, so they began holding independent meetings at the center to talk about contacting the board and getting more information.

“There was a rumor going around the neighborhood that they were planning to tear down some of the buildings. It was a pure rumor, I don't know where it got started, we didn't know the accuracy of it but it concerned us enough that we started getting together with a group of local people to see if we could find out more,” said Combs.

After learning of the board's statement being released, the community began meeting even more and individuals began trying to contact the board to no avail, said Turner.

“Our informal group of people are getting together trying to figure out how we can meet with the board. For one thing it's been difficult to get up with them, they all live in Lexington,” said Turner, stating that the board has been completely unresponsive to everyone who has tried to contact them. “That's been frustrating in how to reach out.”

“We had no idea and we still really have no idea, and our main focus up to now is just to meet with them so we can argue our case,” said Combs. “We just can't make any progress.

“If you are and entity like they are you have to be able to be reached,” said Combs. “We are their constituents. We here are their constituents and they're completely unresponsive.”

In addition to not attending any of the meetings or responding to any contact made, Turner and Combs said no board members or representatives have come to the Homeplace to offer condolences or comfort to the community. So far, said Combs, their group has met around four or five times, with between 15-20 people attending the meetings each time.

The lack of communication between the board and the community it is supposed to serve, said Turner, is disheartening and concerning.

“There's no local input and they don't really know what goes on in a day-to-day basis,” said Turner. “What kind of has us on a thin edge is that they have previously surprised everybody,” he said, explaining that the board has made some large decisions regarding the Homeplace in the past without communicating with the people of the area first.

“We woke up one morning and people saw smoke. They had done a controlled burning of the dairy barn,” said Combs. “Nobody knew anything,” she said. Later, said Combs, the board came and tore down the Homeplace Hospital which had hand-cut stones, again with no warning to the community.

Both times, said Combs and Turner, nothing was wrong with the buildings and no input was sought from the community.

“As far as anybody knew it was in good shape,” said Combs. “They felt it was a liability and that's what they're going to say about these other buildings.”

Combs said she has spent a majority of her life at or around the Homeplace Center and the idea of losing more of the historical buildings and their contents is painful and alarming.

“I think part of what the board — I'm just supposing this — is going to say is they'll build us nice new buildings, but we don't want nice new buildings. Well, it's not that we don't want — I have no problem with them building some new buildings, but I don't think it's necessary to tear down the historical buildings to do that,” said Combs. “It's part of the fabric of our lives and it would be like a blood relative being knocked down, that's what it would feel like.”

Turner, who also spent several years of his life at the center grounds, agreed.

“It's like saying to you 'We want your family album. We'd like to burn it, we'd like to destroy it.' The only thing you're going to have left is what you can remember and sometimes that's not always as sharp as you'd like it to be,” said Turner.

Another concerned citizen, Chad Allen, said he also believes the lack of communication between the board and the community has been problematic.

“Communication is the key to everything and there’s been no communication throughout the years. That’s been the pattern,” said Allen.

Through the meetings and outreach to the board, he said, it shows that the community cares about their future.

“I’m proud of our community,” Allen said. “It shows what I’ve always said, that the people that live up Highway 476 are the most resilient group of people that you will ever find. What we see, we meet and come together to try to find a solution to this. It’s frustrating because it appears we are the only ones that are trying,” he said.

The board, said Allen, has neglected the buildings and community at the center for years and he believes the board is using the flood as an opportunity to get rid of unwanted facilities and items.

“We’re a month out as an estimate on the flood and there are a lot of artifacts — historical pieces — to my knowledge and to the community’s knowledge that are still in those buildings. If we’re interested in preserving history you would think that at some point somebody would’ve went in and got those things,” said Allen. “That’s disappointing that nobody has rescued those things.’

Just as concerning as losing historical buildings and artifacts, said Allen, is the board's misuse of the scholarship and grant funding established by E.O. Robinson before his death, and the change in his vision for the area.

“When did the E.O. Robinson Board decide to unilaterally change the vision that Mr. Robinson had when they expanded the scholarship and grant opportunities to 32 counties? We see this in eastern Kentucky – there has always been somebody from the outside that wants to come in, take our resources and take it elsewhere,” said Allen. “Why would we take what limited resources we have and want to send it out to 32 counties instead of giving the opportunities to the people that the trust was set up for?”

The scholarship and grant funds, said Allen, were supposed to benefit the local people in four counties. By expanding it and giving it to other areas, he said, the board is taking away opportunities for local people.

“The people here in this area, the kids, our future, deserve better than what the E.O. Robinson board and the decisions that they’ve made in the past (have to offer). We deserve better, our kids deserve better,” Allen said. “We shouldn’t be taking opportunities away from here. That could be the difference in a trade that some young person could learn, it may be the difference in an education that some young person can get. The opportunities in Eastern Kentucky do not happen as much as what they do in other places of the world. We have to take advantage of what we get.”

Turner and Combs agreed.

“They're supposed to be in charge of this fund set up by E.O. Robinson that was to benefit the community, but since he has died and it's been entrusted to them all these years they are a self contained group in Lexington,” said Turner.

“If they have $18 million we could use a little of that because that's what E.O. Robinson started it for. He started it only to benefit the people in these counties,” Combs said.

“If you look at it from our side and you look at the decisions of the E.O. Robinson board made in the past you don’t have a lot of confidence that they’re going to do what’s in our best interest as a community,” said Allen.

Allen said the Homeplace has so much potential to help with tourism in Perry County, and it is important to preserve it as much as possible and utilize every opportunity we can.

“Through this disaster we can rise above if the Homeplace restoration is handled properly. We’re going to be three to four miles from a trail head for the ATV trails that’s going in at Rowdy. Homeplace can be a hub for tourism. People say ‘Why?’ and I say ‘Why not? Why not us?’” said Allen. Through this, he said, community members could build bed and breakfast opportunities, allow campers to rent land and much more.

“We have the heritage, we have the history and we have the most resilient people that exist on planet Earth,” said Allen. “We’re asking that the E.O. Robinson board not be a wedge between us and the opportunities we have.”

Currently, said Combs, the meetings are being paused until the community is able to get a response from the board. Once contact is made, she said, the group hopes to continue meeting and hopes the board will attend and address the community's concerns.