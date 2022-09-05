Following the flooding and storms that occurred in July, several families and individuals experienced damage to their houses and property, and hundreds of individuals completely lost their homes. In Hazard and Perry County, local leaders, community partners and volunteers are continuing to work on the housing crisis, searching for ways to get families and individuals back into houses before winter.

“We went from critical in housing to catastrophic in housing,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

During the Aug. 23 Chamber of Commerce meeting, Alexander said that the city and county are in discussions with partners for short-term solutions and long-term plans regarding housing. The county and city, he said, hopes to find a way to help people move from the flood plains and into communities, which would prevent them from experiencing this loss again in the future.

Scott McReynolds, executive director of the Housing Development Alliance (HDA), also spoke about the housing crisis during the Chamber meeting.

“We started this in sort of a housing crisis. When the HDA left the office on July 27 we had six months of work lined up. We had waiting lists of over 100 and in some cases approaching 200 families that already needed housing help then we got hit with this disaster,” said McReynolds.

The HDA, he said, works in four counties and is still collecting data from the flooding. The HDA, McReynolds said, currently estimates that at least 1,000 houses were destroyed and 2,300 houses were flooded in their service area during the July flooding, and the HDA expects those numbers to increase significantly as more information is gained.

“That's just huge on top of what we already had,” McReynolds said.

This increase in lost or damaged houses, said McReynolds, caused the HDA to temporarily pivot from their planned work to focus on emergency repairs, mucking homes out and gutting homes for flood victims. The HDA, he said, can't push off their previous plans and work, and has to figure out how to continue to do flood relief work while also doing everything they previously had planned for normal work. Because of this, McReynolds said, the HDA is looking to expand and is working with several partners.

McReynolds said the HDA is also working on short and long-term solutions for the housing crisis.

In addition to trying to clean out and repair houses that can be salvaged, McReynolds said the HDA is encouraging people who received damage to their houses or who lost their houses to seek help through FEMA. Additionally, he said, individuals may apply for SBA loans, which can help. One of the long-term solutions being discussed, he said, is that the HDA is currently looking for available land for sale so they can develop homes on them for the impacted individuals.

“In a disaster a community will typically form a long-term recovery group which is where all the agencies and volunteers will come together,” said McReynolds.

This has begun in Perry County, he said, and he encourages community members to help and get involved when they see the opportunity to do so.

In addition to the Housing Development Alliance, several other organizations and individuals have been assisting with the housing challenges. Volunteers from local and surrounding areas as well as out of state have continued to work for weeks on repair efforts. Individuals have been donating campers and other temporary housing options for people impacted by the flooding.

Chris Fugate, Buckhorn State Resort Park park manager, said the resort is currently housing around 120-130 people that were displaced by the July flooding and storms. Many more are still hoping to get in, he said.

“A lot of people lost everything,” said Fugate. “Basically the main thing we're doing is giving them a place to stay. A lot of them lost their homes.

“We do have a pretty long list of people that would still like to get in here – some of them are still staying in tents, just pretty rough conditions. If I get some more openings when they move out I'll move some more in,” said Fugate.

Buckhorn, he said, is working with the American Red Cross to provide three meals a day to the individuals being housed there, and is offering snacks, water, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products to the people staying there.

More efforts will continue to assist with the housing crisis as the community works together.