This week, Hazard and Perry County community members continued to mourn the loss of Perry County Jailer Dexter Howard who died due to injuries suffered in a car crash Aug. 21.
Officials with the Perry County Sheriff's Office said Howard was driving near the Wendell Ford Airport when he lost control of his vehicle and drove over an embankment.
“The deputy that investigated told me he was up at the airport where he owned a hangar up there and had some old cars, and he had an old Mustang car he was driving and somehow he lost control of it,” said Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle. When Howard lost control, said Engle, the vehicle went over a 70 foot embankment. Howard was transported to the Hazard ARH where he died from injuries from the crash. The investigation to determine what caused the crash, said Engle, is ongoing.
For many, the loss was a huge hit. Officials with both the Perry County Fiscal Court and the City of Hazard each released statements on their Facebook pages stating how much Howard will be missed by them and the community.
Kentucky River Regional Jail Administrator Lonnie Brewer said the loss for him was personal and professional. “Me and Dexter were really close, more than just work, we were friends,” said Brewer. “Anybody that knew Dexter, loved Dexter,” he said.
Howard, said Brewer, was a huge part of the jail and of the community overall.
“Dexter was really big on our work release program and he was very instrumental in coordinating all of the work release programs. He was so good at it,” said Brewer. “Dexter will be missed. He was a great servant for Perry County, he loved the people of Perry County. He loved his county, he loved his people, he loved his inmates.”
Funeral services for Howard were conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Wayne Johnson and Ricky Thompson officiating.
