Family, friends and community members gathered July 19 to collectively and publicly mourn a woman whose death has made shockwaves throughout the community.
Marlena Holland Howard Hurt, 37, of Hazard, was found dead in Bobby Davis Park after her murder July 14. A Leslie County man, Anthony Ray Lewis, 48, has been charged with her murder in connection with her death.
While Hurt’s death has made headlines, those gathered for a candlelight vigil in the park where her life was ended were more focused on the life she lived.
Becky Fields, a lifelong friend of Hurt’s, organized the vigil as a way to show support for Hurt and those left behind to mourn for her.
“She was a very familiar face in this town, she lived here all her life, she did not deserve this,” Fields said. “It hurts, but, you know, it just doesn’t hurt her family, it hurts everybody that lives here because a lot of people knew her. She was a familiar face her entire life around here.”
She said many people considered Hurt to be a friendly and loveable person.
“I considered her my friend, I didn’t see her every day. I didn’t talk to her every day,” Fields said. “She was one of those people that when you did see her you just picked up where you left off, and she was genuine and kind and very lost at the same time. I feel that way right now.”
The group read poems and listened to music in honor of Hurt.
A few of those in attendance spoke about their memories with her, how her murder had affected them and changes they wish to see in response to it.
Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini spoke on his memories of Marlena Hurt, who was one of his students when he served as principal at Hazard High School.
Another lifelong friend of Hurt’s, Tracy Stacy, said that she hopes to work to make a law regarding violent offenders against women in Hurt’s memory.
“I have not been in Hazard for 15 years,” she said. “I just got back in March and i hadn’t seen her yet, then i heard about this and it really shook me up. I think she was just an innocent victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time with this monster and I think really the judicial system failed her.”
Stacy said she hopes the tragedy can bring about positive changes in the judicial system.
“He (Anthony Lewis) was obviously a known danger to women and, you know, that could have been me, I hate that it happened to somebody that I knew for so long,” said Stacy, “Sometimes when tragic things like this happens you can make a change in the way things are done in the legal system.”
Fields stated that regardless of the struggles that Hurt faced in life she still mattered to many people in the community. “I wanted us to come together to remember her because Marlena mattered and it doesn’t matter if you live at the homeless shelter, if you life under a bridge or if you live in the most expensive house on the top of hospital hill, you matter and Marlena mattered,” said Fields.
Fields also said that she choose to hold the vigil in the same park that Hurt was murdered in to re-claim the park for the town.
“It shook me, I live right over there (across the street from Bobby Davis Park) and I could look off of my deck and see the police line. That’s just too close to home,” she said. “This kind of stuff doesn’t happen here it Hazard it just doesn’t, this is bigger city stuff.” Hurt said that many community members frequent the park and any one of them could have been the victim. “I mean it could have been me, I could have been out walking the dog. It’s right here in the center of our town, so I don’t want it to be remembered as the place that Marlena was killed, I want it to be remembered as the place we came together and we remembered her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.