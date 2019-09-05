Community holds fundraiser for Blackjewel miners

Several Perry County locals came together recently to offer some support for the miners affected by the bankruptcy of Blackjewel.
With the help of various local businesses and organizations, the individuals were able to offer a wide variety of food games and activities at the Perry County Park on Saturday, Aug. 31, with the proceeds going toward helping Blackjewel miners.
Sevan Campbell, one of the event organizers, is also part of a family who is being affected by the bankruptcy of Blackjewel, as her husband, TJ Campbell is one of the miners who was laid off.
“Not only (were the miners) laid off but their pay, their last paycheck was pulled out of the bank,” Sevan Campbell said. She and a number of other organizers said that, without help, the event might not have happened. “(Perry Judge-Executive) Scott Alexander and LKLP kind of helped us and guided us along ... to put a little event together to raise money for the Blackjewel miners of Perry County,” Sevan Campbell said.
Tracy Holland, another of the organizers said that the efforts of people like Tammy Hignite and other organizers made the event possible.
“We’ve never done anything like this so without Tammy we would be lost,” Holland said.
Both women said that several local businesses helped the event through food donations, product donations for the silent auction and more. Some of those businesses include Hazard Furniture, Kemper Furniture, Decorating Center, Miners Mall, Unite Grocery Outlet, Merle Norman, Walmart, Food City, Sweet Frog, Save A Lot and Aileens Flowers.
Sevan Campbell said the generosity of the community made it possible to offer all of the activities.
“We’ve got free inflatables for everybody, cupcake walks, food, car show, bike show, corn hole tournament, just all kinds of things,” she said. Holland added, “We’ve got silent auctions and a band coming in and playing for us, we’re selling T-shirts, we’ve just got a bit of everything really.”
Sevan Campbell also said that Blackjewel miners and their immediate families were invited to come and partake in the activities free of cost.
“We’re just trying to help some of these families,” she said. “If we could just raise enough to give each of those families $500 that may pay a car payment or pay a house payment, help buy groceries, utilities, so we’re just doing what we can do. We just really wanna say thank you for everyone coming out and we really wanna thank the businesses that donated.”
