On Monday, Jan. 17, community members celebrated two virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. The Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) held one event and the Southeastern Kentucky African-American Museum and Cultural Center (SEKY-AAMCC) held the other event.

The first event, held by HCTC, had two guest speakers — Ty Vinson, a junior at Perry County Central High School, and Jonathan Beatty, a Hazard native and founder of I Love Books.

“The theme today is ‘It Starts With Me,’ and I just really love that theme because we are all able to promote positive change if we portray that positive change and if we work toward that,” said HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon, stating that the theme was very fitting for the idea that people have a choice to make change possible.

Vinson is an all “A” student athlete who participates in track and field and plays football. He is the son of Gary Vinson and Jami Caudill, of Hazard, and brother of Keema Vinson. He is enrolled at HCTC in the dual credit program and plans to major in sports medicine. Vinson spoke about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s history during the meeting.

Vinson said he believes events like this are needed for change.

“Any time I get a chance to talk about change I feel like I need to because I am a young person in this area,” said Vinson. “It is a very important part of my life and I’m trying to tell other people about how good he was in the ministry as well as for social change,” he said.

Jonathan Beatty, the other speaker at the HCTC MLK Jr. meeting, is a Hazard native and founder of I Love Books, an apparel brand on a mission to end illiteracy. Before launching the brand in March 2021, Beatty spent more than a decade as an award-winning finance manager for global companies such as Procter and Gamble, McKesson and Amazon. His passion for literacy began years ago when he learned most children from low-income families do not have access to a single book in their home. He was inspired by the injustice and realized his life’s purpose is to ensure all young people have access to books and identify as readers. Beatty created I Love Books to solve the global illiteracy crisis and inspire young people around the world.

During his time to speak, Beatty discussed ways to serve others and contribute to the community.

“I believe our whole purpose here on Earth is to serve others. The way we go about serving others is by identifying our gifts, cultivating our gifts and then serving those gifts back to the world. This introspective process allows us to become the best versions of ourselves,” said Beatty.

“As a black man who comes from southeast Kentucky, you can imagine some of the things I’ve been told or that have been said to me throughout my life, not just as a young man but even as I got older,” Beatty said, stating that there will always be challenges, but people need to push on and be their best.

During the second event, held by the SEKY-AAMCC, Emily Jones Hudson, director of the organization, along with several community members spoke about MLK Jr. Day, black history, changes made in social justice and more.

Joseph Palumbo, a participant of the meeting, said that many people question if Dr. King Jr.’s dream is still alive in today’s society.

“There’s a question that people probably ask themselves as a person of color especially: Is Martin Luther King’s dream still alive? I believe that his dream is definitely alive. You can see that every day,” said Palumbo.

Palumbo said many of the individuals who participated in both events are inspirational to him and the community.

“It’s guys like Ty and Mr. Beatty and Mrs. Emily and several other people that motivate people like me to also do my part and keep the dream alive,” said Palumbo.

Hudson said she is glad to see so many young people working for more change. “I’m excited about our young folks that are rising up,” said Hudson.