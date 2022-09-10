The Hazard and Perry County community, along with several state and local officials, are mourning the loss of a local businessman and celebrating the life he led and accomplishments he made.
Lawrence Daniel "L.D." Gorman, 97, of Hazard and Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Gorman, said officials, was a businessman who enjoyed working. He never retired or considered it. His pursuits included owning and operating several businesses including banks, coal mines, land companies, radio stations and hotels, to name a few.
He was an exercise fanatic, and he loved walking, swimming and biking. He was an avid golfer and super fan of University of Kentucky Basketball. He was Air Force Veteran. Gorman was a member of Hazard First Baptist Church for 65 years. He belonged to the Hazard Masonic Lodge for over 70 years.
In an online statement, Congressman Hal Rogers said he and his wife extend their heartfelt sympathies to the Gorman family and all those who had the opportunity to call Gorman a friend.
“L.D. Gorman was a champion for coal and the vast job opportunities that it has provided in Hazard and across our Appalachian region. The Gorman family has been synonymous with the City of Hazard for decades and it’s hard to imagine the Queen City of the Mountains without L.D.,” said Rogers. “He and his brother, the late Bill Gorman – former Mayor of Hazard, were a dynamic duo for economic development and job creation in and around Perry County. While Bill was often in the spotlight as Mayor, L.D. preferred staying behind the scenes, working diligently to develop mountain progress. L.D. lived life to the fullest, becoming fast friends with celebrities and top-ranking political leaders alike.”