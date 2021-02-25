This week, several community members and organizations expressed mourning for the loss of Dr. James Marvin Jolly Sr., a former president of Hazard Community and Technical College.

Jolly, 91, of Hazard, died on Saturday, Feb. 20, leaving behind many family members, friends and acquaintances.

Dr. Jolly’s son, James Jolly Jr., said his father was a wonderful man who accomplished much in his lifetime.

“He was extremely intelligent. He was big on living the Golden Rule - do unto others as you would have done unto you. He was a very ethical, moral person and he was fun,” said Jolly. “He was a great father, a great grandfather to my children and was a (wonderful) great-grandfather. He was very family-oriented.”

Jolly said services for his father will be held at a later date, possibly in August or September at the Jolly Center of HCTC, so family and friends can gather to celebrate his life.

Dr. Jolly, a United States Army veteran, served as the president of Hazard Community College from 1968 to 1985 where he started numerous programs and activities. Dr. Jolly was very involved in the community, serving as a member of the Bowman Memorial Methodist Church, a member of the Hazard Lions Club, as an active board member for Hazard Community Ministries and many other community boards within Hazard and Perry County.

“Please join me in offering condolences to the family of Dr. J. Marvin Jolly. We were saddened to hear of his passing on Saturday, Feb. 20. Our Jolly Classroom Center was named in his honor as a testament to his service to the college where he served as the first president. His concern for the students, his commitment to improving education in the region and his leadership are appreciated. He leaves a powerful legacy,” said HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon.

Dr. G. Edward Hughes, a former president of HCTC, said he was also saddened to learn of Jolly’s passing, and said he was grateful to know him. “I am saddened to learn of the passing of J. Marvin Jolly, Ed.D. I followed in the large footsteps of Dr. Jolly, and Sarah and I were grateful for the warm welcome and support that he and his wife, Joyce, gave us upon our arrival and during our time in eastern Kentucky,” said Hughes.

“As the founding president of Hazard Community College as it was known then, now HCTC, he built the strong foundation upon which everything rested for those of us who came after him,” Hughes said. “He made a difference as the founding president of HCTC, and in the community of Hazard and the surrounding communities where students resided. His leadership continued in the community following his retirement from the college, a tribute to his desire to help people of all walks of life.”

Dr. Jay K. Box, chief leadership innovation officer of Higher Education Innovation, LLC, and another former president of HCTC, also expressed his condolences.

“Dr. Marvin Jolly was the epitome of the 20th century community college president. As the founding president of Hazard Community College, Dr. Jolly had to start from scratch. I can only imagine what a huge undertaking that must have been,” said Box. “I truly admired that during his tenure he was able to build the college into one of the strongest academic colleges in the former University of Kentucky Community College System. When I became the HCTC president in 2002, Dr. Jolly was one of the first to reach out to me and welcome me to Hazard. As a first-time president, I will always appreciate that he took me under his wing and offered sensible advice on how I could better the college.”

In lieu of flowers, Dr. Jolly’s family requests for donations to be made to the Dr. J. Marvin Jolly Family Scholarship addressed to One Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701, or to Bowen Memorial Methodist Church, 701 High Street, Hazard, KY 41701.