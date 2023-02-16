During the Feb. 14 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, county officials spoke with concerned community members to about the ongoing issues of illegal dumping and other related problems.

During the meeting, Bobby Brown, chairman of the Perry County Conservation District, informed the fiscal court that there were several concerns on his mind regarding the cleanliness of the county. Among these concerns, said Brown, were illegal dumps and the lack of enforcing sign ordinances.

“The first thing I’ve got on my mind is the sign ordinance law that we passed two or three years ago. I want to know when it’s going to be enforced and something done about the signs that are all over this county still after this last election,” said Brown.

There are election signs throughout the county, he said, but candidates were supposed to remove them after the election. Additionally, Brown said, many of the signs were placed in areas the ordinance prohibited the signs from being placed.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said that he understands the inconvenience of the signs, but efforts that would usually be geared towards enforcing that ordinance have temporarily been relocated on other focuses.

“The thing with the sign law is that hopefully we encourage people to take them back down,” Alexander said. “Since the last election has just been here a few weeks ago the majority of our efforts just for this last one has been to the flooding event.”

Alexander said he has told people that any signs seen on county right-of-way can be removed.

“Although they are not all down they have started taking several signs down,” said Alexander.

In addition to the need for the sign ordinance to be enforced, Brown also told the court he recently discovered nine new illegal dumps on Jarets Branch. This, he said, is unacceptable and greatly disturbing and should warrant attention and action from the county and local law enforcement.

“The county is bending over backwards to provide us with a place to put big junk and we have mandatory garbage pickup,” Brown said. “There is no reason for what we have seen on Jarets Branch. Just pure sorriness on behalf of the citizens of this county. Until we do something — take them to court and prosecute them — it’s not going to stop.”

Brown said he often finds new dumps and helps clean them up, but the new sites found on Jarets Branch are disheartening.

“When I saw this one I was ready to quit, sell my house and move out of this county,” Brown said. “I’m so ashamed that people have less concern for what a beautiful community this is.”

Alexander said it frustrates him that people from the area will often go to Lexington and other big cities and don’t litter while there, but come back home and litter here.

“There’s no excuse for litter whatsoever,” said Alexander. The county, he said, has taken many steps to break the bad habit of littering, including starting the recycling program; making garbage and recycling bins available throughout the county; and pushing education efforts in schools.

In addition to these measures, Alexander said, the county is placing cameras in the park and is working with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office to potentially place cameras in high traffic areas where people litter. The cameras, he said, could allow local officials to document vehicles that are caught littering and they could pursue legal action.

County Attorney Derek Jorge Campbell also spoke during the meeting, informing the community that he intends to do his part in keeping the area clean and safe.

“It has been brought to my attention that there have been certain misrepresentations made in the community that my office will not be prosecuting people who are (illegally dumping),” said Campbell. “So long as we have any kind of proper evidence to be able to proceed with charges my office will do that without hesitation.”