On June 6, the Perry County Conservation District held the organization's annual tree give-away at Tractor Supply. Tree species included black walnut, black cherry, persimmon, hazelnut, shell bark hickory and red bud.
Perry County Conservation District Program Coordinator Patty Fugate said that during the event, the conservation district gave out most of the 2,400 trees they had offered. The remaining trees were given to various community groups after the give-away, she said.
“We gave a majority of them out at the giveaway, and the ones that we had left over, I contacted the county judge and the county is going to place some on the Battle of Leatherwood (site). They're having some erosion issues up there and they're going to plant them (trees) there,” said Fugate. “Also, Pathfinders, they are going to have students from the Perry Central JROTC help them plant them on the trail system they're doing in the park.”
The conservation district, she said, has held the tree give-away annually for more than 20 years, and this year was a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While in line, individuals receiving trees were told to practice social distancing by staying six feet apart from others and were encouraged to wear a mask. The members of the conservation district all wore masks during the event as well.
The conservation district has several giveaways and workshops throughout the year. Information about the organization and their events can be found on the Perry County Kentucky Conservation District Facebook page.
