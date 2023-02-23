Following the February meeting of the Perry County Fiscal Court and the announcement that several new illegal dump sites have appeared within the county, Perry County Attorney Derek Jorge Campbell has been communicating with officials of the Perry County Conservation District about what types of evidence they need to pursue prosecution in illegal dumping cases.

Campbell said he knew coming into office that illegal dumping was a problem in the area, but said he wasn’t aware of how bad the problem had gotten until the recent announcement by Bobby Brown, chairman of the conservation district. “I knew we’d always had issues with illegal dumping in the town, but I knew we had a dedicated community of public servants who had worked very hard to put a dent in it,” said Campbell.

The July 2022 flooding, said Campbell, seems to be a large contributor to the worsening of the dumping.

“It’s been a particular point of emphasis since I was a small child to make sure that our community stood out as a very clean community — kind of a jewel in the Eastern Kentucky region — and I wanted it to stay that way,” said Campbell. “From what I have seen so far prior to the flood we were doing an incredibly good job of that. After the flood things have been a little bit more lax,” he said.

Campbell said that, after learning the severity of the situation, he has remained in contact with the conservation district and other local officials to make sure his office and the county are doing their part in finding a solution to the problem and pursuing the prosecution of offenders found involved with illegal dumping.

Campbell said he admires the work of the extension board and conservation district to keep the county clean, and said his office will do their part in making sure clean up efforts are carried through responsibly.

“I live in a good community because of the fruits of their labor. I honor it, I respect it and I do what I can to protect it,” said Campbell. “It’s hard to see so much good work that you put your blood, sweat and tears into making your county look to be the best that it can possibly be and then you turn around and after you put in all that good hard work and effort it’s the same thing right back there again.

He said he knows no one in the county better knows the struggle of seeking justice for this wrongdoing than the people working on boards to clean up the area.

“I want to emphasize to everyone involved that at no point has it ever been my position as a private citizen — and certainly not now as an elected official and Perry County attorney — that we should not prosecute illegal dumping,” he said. “It is a senseless crime especially given all of the effort and all of the investments that the county has made to make sure that trash pick-up is easier than it’s ever been.

“I have no tolerance for it. If I can garner the evidence I need from an illegal dumpsite anywhere and if it’s brought to me and we are able to prosecute that successfully in the estimation of this office, then we will prosecute it to the fullest extent of the law,” he continued. “That has always been my position and it will always be my position as long as I’m in an elected office.”

Campbell said he and his office will remain in contact with the board and other county officials to make sure clean up efforts continue.