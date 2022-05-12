As the primary election scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, nears, Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier is reminding the community of the importance of voting, and informing voters of the changes and what to expect during the upcoming election.

Currently, said Napier, there has been a low turnout of voters showing interest, but the clerk’s office is working on ways to increase voter turnout in future elections.

“As of now, turnout is slow and we’ve had around 200 absentee ballots requested. That’s not as many as in the past, but it’s some. I would just like to see people come out and vote, but everybody is saying it’s going to be a low turnout,” said Napier. “I’m actually, before the general election, I’m going to go out to the high schools and speak to the kids, talk to the kids about it. And if we can, maybe even take out a voting machine to give them an idea of how things work, just try to convince the younger kids to get out and vote. I might even go out to the community college and try to talk to them before the general election.”

Voting, said Napier, is an important civic duty and is a simple process.

“It’s not scary and you don’t have to do anything. It just takes a short time, and everybody needs to (vote). I know a lot of the parents push their kids to vote, but this day and time not a lot of the parents even vote,” he said.

One of the most important things people need to know, said Napier, is that there are several opportunities for voters to go vote, and the county has been working to make polling locations known. Perry County, said Napier, will have several designated polling locations as well as a few county-wide voting centers.

Designated polling places for Perry County voters include:

• Buckhorn High School (Buckhorn residents only);

• Lost Creek Fire Department (Dice residents only);

• Perry County Library (library);

• Hazard Middle School (Walkertown and Turner residents);

• Krypton Fire Department (Krypton residents only);

• Perry County Courthouse (couthouse, City Hall and gym);

• Cornettsville Fire Department (Fusonia and Cornettsville residents);

• Hazard Fire Station #2 (medical center only);

• Leatherwood Elementary School (Big Leatherwood residents only);

• Bible Babtist Church/Sam Fugate Memorial Gym (Butterfly and Bonnyman residents);

• Jakes Branch Fire Department (Bulan and Hardburly residents);

• Frontline Ministries (Yerkes and Busy residents);

• Avawam Fire Department (Avawam and Town Mountain residents);

• Robinson Elementary School (Ary and Rowdy residents);

• Dwarf Baptist Church (Dwarf residents only); and

• Vicco-Sassafras Fire Department (Vicco residents only).

In addition to the designated voting locations, there will be four county-wide voting centers. All registered voters in Perry County can vote at any of these four county-wide voting centers: Perry County Central High School; Gospel Light Baptist Youth and Community Center in Chavies; Whitaker Athletic Center; and the old Sears building in Lothair.

The use of county-wide voting center has confused some people, but is very convenient for all voters, said Napier.

“Some people still don’t understand it,” said Napier. “That’s how the centers work, anyone in the county can go to any of the four centers. I’m thinking after the primary is over once people see how it works, I’m thinking they’ll get a feel for it and they’ll be happy.”

The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, and the general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8. For more information, call the clerk’s office at, (606) 436-4614, or, (606) 436-0049.