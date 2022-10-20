On behalf of the County Clerks’ Association, Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier presented a $1,000 check donation to Chris Fugate and the Gospel Light Flood Relief Association to aid with flood relief and recovery efforts.

Napier said that since the July flooding the County Clerks’ Association has been surveying the 13 counties affected and collected names of people in need, and began collecting donations to provide to those impacted families.

This donation, he said, was given to Fugate and his church because of all the work they have done to help families in the area recover from the flooding.

“We just want to make sure it goes to the right people,” said Napier. “I’ve been around and seen what he’s doing and I know it’ll go where it’s supposed to.”

Chris Fugate said after the flooding hit, his church set up a fund at Lowe’s for donations and when families or individuals in need call the church for help, they have been using that fund to order necessary supplies to repair the houses of those in need.

Fugate said he and his church are grateful for the donation and the opportunity to help more families in the community.

“Every penny that’s spent goes to a family and is putting them back in their home,” said Fugate. “Because of donations like this we’ve been able to help I don’t know how many families with insulation, sheet rock, flooring, paint, doors, door knobs, just everything. We appreciate this.”

The County Clerks’ Association will be giving out more donations as funds are available, said Napier.