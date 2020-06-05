During the May 28 special called Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, county officials declared local state of emergency due to road breaks, mudslides and flooding.
Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said the declaration will allow the county to apply for funding to help repair the various damages caused by road breaks, mudslides and flooding within the past few months.
“Unfortunately our county road aid is continuing to decline,” said Alexander. “We don't know that we'll get emergency funding, but we do know without declaring a local state of emergency, we cannot apply for it."
A motion was made and seconded to approve the declaration of a local state of emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.