During this week’s Oct. 12 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and county officials discussed ongoing development projects and their status during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the large projects being worked on was the East Perry Development Center project, which was expected to draw in several retail spaces. However, officials said, the pandemic changed the pace.

“The retail space out at East Perry, it was really developing before the pandemic. We’ve got that site ready. We’ve done a lot of work on it so it is ready to be developed,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “As we’ve come out of COVID I think we’ve all seen that shopping has changed some so in order to recruit companies it’s a little different in the retail space,” he said.

“These corporations have a formula that they work; it works for them and to get them in here sometimes it’s hard but we’ve not let up,” said Alexander.

One possibility the county is considering, said Alexander, is building a space for sports teams.

“That’s a three to four year project but it’s starting. We’re having our meetings on it and discussing it,” said Alexander.

“I think you’ll see the East Perry space grow, I think you’ll see other businesses locate there. But as we come out of COVID it’s different, the recruitment of retail space. Most people have went to shopping from home,” Alexander said, stating that the pandemic led a lot of people to shop online rather than in retail locations.

This, he said, has led to some focus being put on other projects.

“With that being said, with that changing, the industrial park has taken off and it’s growing extremely,” said Alexander. “So even though the East Perry site has slowed down, the industrial park has picked up.”

The projects, he said, are expected to bring new jobs and continued growth for the area.