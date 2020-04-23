Due to social distancing recommendations being in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, many community members have been staying healthy at home. During this time, local officials have been encouraging people to take the time to complete the 2020 census.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, a total of 53.9 percent of people in the state of Kentucky have responded to the census, and 43.3 percent did so via the internet. In Perry County, a total of 31.1 percent individuals have responded to the census, with 19.0 percent being on the internet. In Hazard, a total of 40.9 percent individuals have completed the census, with 20.0 percent being completed on the internet.
Local officials and organization are continuing to remind the community of the importance of filling out the census. “The government uses the census to determine how they’re going to do their funding for the next ten years,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “It’s very critical for water expansion, for waste water treatment, for roads, for all the infrastructure, for job growth”
Because of this, Alexander said, the census is vital to ensuring that the county gets the funding and resources it needs, so it is very important for every person to take the time and fill it out.
“It’s really important when we go for grant funding, and for our fire departments and ambulance services,” said Alexander. “They do a lot based on your population, so different grants come out based on the size of the community.”
Alexander said the census affects funds for infrastructure, healthcare, programs for head start and schools and more.
Right now, Alexander said, is a good time for people to take the opportunity to complete the census, as most people are home social distancing. The census, he said, only takes a few moments to complete, and it is now available online. Filling the census out, he said, will make a huge impact on the county.
“I urge each and every one of you to take the time to fill out the census, your number does count,” said Alexander.
In a statement on the Perry County Fiscal Court’s Facebook page, it was said that, for the 2020 census, most of Perry County was designated as a location for in-person interviews. The COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said, has halted all in-person census collection, which means that many people will not be counted, unless they complete the census online.
To complete the census, visit the U.S. Census Bureau's website, my2020census.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.