A Perry County man and woman are facing various charges including child endangerment after Hazard Police Department officers responded to a report of drug activity at a Hazard residence.
According to citations written by HPD Officer Randy Gwin, on April 28, he responded to a report of a possible methamphetamine lab in an apartment at Gorman Hollow Road.
Gwin wrote that, upon arrival at the residence, officers made contact with Kaitlyn Makail Watson, 20, and her boyfriend, Austin Bryant Taylor, 25, and obtained permission to search the residence.
While no evidence of methamphetamine manufacture was found, Gwin wrote that officers found a small quantity of pills in a baggie on the kitchen county, as well as marijuana on the bedroom dresser and five marijuana plants in a flower pot with a sun lamp shining on them.
The couple had a two-year-old child inside the residence.
Both Taylor and Watson were cited on charges of possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and endangering the welfare of a minor, while Taylor was also charged with cultivating marijuana.
Gwin wrote that the Department for Protection and Permanency were contacted to do an investigation into the situation.