Last week and this week, officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department have several new confirmed COVID-19 cases in their service area, had the first COVID-19 related death and has experienced an increase in pediatric cases.

On Wednesday, June 17, KRDHD officials said six more positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Perry County, and on Thursday, June 18, three more cases were confirmed. Those cases included a 20-year-old male, a 58-year-old female, a 43-year-old male, a 68-year-old male, a 39-year-old female, a 57-year-old male, 25-year-old female, a 36-year-old male and a 74-year-old female. The 74-year-old female is hospitalized.

The 20-year-old male is an employee of the Save-A-Lot grocery store located at 163 Citizens Lane in Hazard. KRDHD officials said the risk of exposure to the public is low, but if anyone visited this store between May 29 and June 14, they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Sav-A-Lot officials told the Hazard Herald that several employees who were with the one person who was infected were tested and all results were negative. The officials said they’re confident the virus was not contracted in the store, but have increased efforts to clean and sanitize regularly to ensure customer and employee safety.

Also on June 18, KRDHD representatives announced the first confirmed COVID-19 related death in their service area. The patient, said KRDHD, passed away from complications linked to COVID-19.

“The death is a 79-year-old male from Perry County. He was our first COVID-19 positive case on March 31. We at the KRDHD extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones during this time of loss,” said KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in our area, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”

KRDHD health officials reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, June 19, a 53-year-old male and a pediatric case under 18 years of age, both from Perry County. Two additional cases were confirmed on Saturday, June 20, including a 59-year-old female and one pediatric case under 18 years of age, both from Perry County. On Monday, June 22, three more cases were confirmed in Perry County, including a 20-year-old male, 23-year-old female and a pediatric case under 18 years old.

On Monday, Lockard gave a public update via a Facebook Live video on the city’s Facebook page.

“Up until June 12, we had 41 positive cases here in the seven county district, but here over the past 10 days, we have received multiple new cases,” said Lockard. “It’s picking up all across the region, but of course most activity is here in Perry County,” he said.

Perry County, said the KRDHD, has the highest amount of positive cases in the KRDHD service area. As of Tuesday, June 23, the breakdown of confirmed cases in the district include: 53 cases in Perry County (33 recovered, one probable, one deceased); 14 cases in Letcher County (seven recovered, five probable); eight cases in Leslie County (seven recovered); five cases in Knott County (four recovered); two cases in Owsley County (two recovered); two cases in Wolfe County (one recovered); and one case in Lee County (one recovered). Additional cases are expected as more testing becomes available, said the KRDHD, so please remember to be healthy at home when possible and practice social distancing when in public.

“I want to remind everybody to be mindful of the precautions. I think as we’ve been trying to re-open our economy and getting out and doing more, we’ve gotten maybe a little complacent,” said Lockard, explaining that wearing masks and practicing social distancing and good hygiene are very important.

As the county is looking at the summer and vacationing, said Lockard, it is evident that a lot of people are now traveling out of state and trying to vacation. While doing this, he said, it is vital to follow guidelines. Two of the cases the KRDHD is currently working on right now, said Lockard, are related to vacations in Myrtle Beach and Daytona Beach.

KRDHD said starting Wednesday, June 24, they would change their daily update times on social media to 2 p.m. daily, instead of in the evening.