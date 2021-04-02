This week, healthcare officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department said COVID-19 vaccination efforts have continually been going well in Perry County. Although the vaccine has been widely available in the area and is expected to expand even further soon, there have been some outbreaks of the virus in the county, said KRDHD officials.

“Right now the total number of unique persons vaccinated in Kentucky is 1,319,000, so they have received at least one dose,” said KRDHD Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “Perry County has actually got some of the best vaccination rates around and we're very pleased about that.”

Perry County, he said, has all three COVID-19 vaccines available, however, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is limited at this time.

“This was a modern medical miracle with the vaccines being brought to market this quickly and the efficacy rates,” said Lockard. Because of the successful rate of vaccine distribution in Perry County, he said, local healthcare providers are expanding the vaccine availability to anyone 18 years of age or older.

Lockard said that, although the vaccination efforts have been increasing, there have still been some outbreaks of the virus within the community.

On March 19, Kentucky River Regional Jail Administrator Lonnie Brewer confirmed that 11 inmates in the general population cells tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, the virus has spread, said local officials. Lockard said that as of this week, the KRRJ has more than 30 inmates who have tested positive for the virus. KRRJ, said Lockard, has been working with the health department to manage cases.

“The jail staff is working with us very closely and they're doing everything they can to keep it from spreading, but in a very congregate care setting (it can be difficult),” said Lockard. The jail, he said, has not been vaccinated yet, but now that the vaccination efforts are being expanded, they are looking into that process.

“We're having conversations about getting individuals vaccinated,” said Lockard.

Lockard said that even though the vaccine is available, people need to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, and should receive the vaccination when they can. If those measures are not taken, he said, we potentially risk the chance of another large outbreak and shutdown.

“The vaccine is still the best tool in our public health tool box, but we still need to continue to mask and social distance. We are not out of the woods yet,” said Lockard. “The CDC said this week there are some alarming trends going in the wrong direction, and should we let down our guard we could really see a rapid spread of this virus again.”

As of March 28, the KRDHD said, Perry County had a total of 2,503 COVID-19 cases, 60 COVID-19 related deaths and an incidence rate of 15.0.