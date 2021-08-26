Throughout Perry County and across the state, COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise. With the increase of cases and community transmission levels, local healthcare providers are continuing to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout Perry County.
According to the Kentucky River District Health Department, the Perry County Health Department has the highest vaccination rate in the Kentucky River District. As of Aug. 23, Perry County, said the KRDHD, has administered approximately 50 percent of the population vaccinations, while Lee County has 42.5 percent; Letcher County has 41.8 percent; Wolfe County has 41.8 percent; Leslie County has 40.5 percent; Knott County has 38 percent; and Owsley County has 31.9 percent.
Officials with the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center announced that as of 9 a.m. Aug. 23, there were 155 patients positive for COVID-19 in ARH’s 13 hospitals in West Virginia and Kentucky. Six of those have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 149 are unvaccinated, said ARH officials.
As of Aug. 24, the CDC reported that, in Perry County, 54.5 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 45.9 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. According to the Kentucky River District Health Department, as of Aug. 23, Perry County has had 3,559 total cases, 69 COVID-19 related deaths and has an incidence rate of 143.1.
KRDHD officials encourage community members to reach out to their care provider and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. The Perry County Health Department can be reached at, (606) 436-2196.