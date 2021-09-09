Across Perry County, COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise. With the increase of cases and community transmission levels, local healthcare providers are continuing to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts within the area.
Officials with the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center announced that as of Sept. 7, there are 213 patients positive for COVID-19 in ARH's 13 hospitals in WV and KY. Eight of those have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 205 are unvaccinated. Forty-two of those 213 are in the ICU with 40 positive patients on a vent. One positive patient in ICU is vaccinated. ARH said a patient is considered fully vaccinated when they are two weeks past both doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson and Johnson.
The CDC recently reported that in Perry County, 58.4 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 48.1 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. According to the Kentucky River District Health Department, as of Sept. 3, Perry County has had 4,297 total cases, 70 COVID-19 related deaths and an incidence rate of 226.8.
KRDHD officials encourage community members to reach out to their care provider and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. The Perry County Health Department can be reached at (606) 436-2196.