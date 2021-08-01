Although new strains are spreading and COVID-19 cases are rising in Perry County and across the state, local healthcare providers are continuing to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout Perry County.
According to the Kentucky River District Health Department, many counties are seeing increases in case numbers. Wolfe County is considered a green county; Owsley and Lee counties are considered yellow counties; Leslie, Perry and Knott counties are considered orange counties; and Letcher County is considered a red county.
As of July 27, the CDC reported that, in Perry County, 48.8 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 43.6 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The Kentucky River District Health Department said that Perry County has had 2,899 total cases, 66 COVID-19 related deaths and an incidence rate of 22.7 as of July 26.