As COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Perry County and across the state and new strains are spreading, local healthcare providers are continuing to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout Perry County.
According to the Kentucky River District Health Department, as of July 30, Perry County has had 2,942 total cases, 66 COVID-19 related deaths and an incidence rate of 33.3.
As of Aug. 3, the CDC reported that, in Perry County, 49.8 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 44.1 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.